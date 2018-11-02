Making dreams come true! Fatima Ali, who revealed last month she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, visited the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, November 2, and received a life-changing gift from the host.

Ali, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly that she is planning a trip around the world to visit new restaurants and get her “eat on.” After opening up about her devastating diagnosis to an emotional DeGeneres and revealing Ali’s friends are helping finance the vacation via GoFundMe, the 60-year-old revealed she had a gift for the chef.

“We want to be a part of helping with that,” DeGeneres said of Ali’s trip to France, Italy, South Africa and Spain. “Our friends at Shutterfly want to make sure you get to do everything you want to do, so they’re giving you a check for $50,000 to help you out.”

Ali was clearly touched by the gift. “That’s amazing! Thank you so much!” she gushed.

The Top Chef season 15 fan favorite, who came in seventh place, announced her heartbreaking news in an essay published by Bon Appétit’s Healthyish on October 9.

“My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. I was looking forward to being 30, flirty and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose,” she penned.

Ali opened up to Us about her diagnosis and revealed how Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is supporting her amid her battle.

“Padma has taken out much time for me and my family. Coming to sit with me during chemo, popping in with homemade khichdi or sending over delicious chicken and homemade samosas,” Ali told Us on October 15. “While battling cancer, I have had energy for little else sometimes, and knowing that I have such a strong support system around me brings me great peace.”

She added: “I can’t say that I have been surprised by anyone’s love, but I have been amazed by the sheer magnitude of care and outpour of messages from complete strangers. Every day, between all my social media accounts, I have had people send me their own journey of battling cancer or that of their loved ones or even just a simple line of encouragement.”

