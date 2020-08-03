Smooth sailing. If Ellen DeGeneres decides to exit The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she is “more than financially secure,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Ellen has enough money to never work again. She would be fine to leave the show,” the insider says of the host, 62. “She has enough money to live a great life.”

Additionally, the Finding Dory star knows that it’s “her responsibility” when it comes to housekeeping on the 61-time Emmy-winning show. “She has never been afraid to fire anyone who is bad,” the source notes.

Although a separate source told Us on Sunday, August 2, that DeGeneres “wants out” following all the hate she’s been receiving, another adds that she doesn’t have any official plans to step away from the show at this time.

In July, multiple past employees of the daytime talk show came forward with allegations of fear, intimidation and racism while working on the show. Two weeks later, the host released an apology to her staff.

“We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention,” she said in the letter obtained by Us. “I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

However, that was followed up with another report hours later: 36 past employees claiming sexual misconduct against head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, executive producer Ed Glavin and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. Leman, 42, and Norman denied the allegations. Glavin hasn’t addressed the claims, but is reportedly planning to step down.

Former producer Hedda Muskat, who joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003 when the series was still in development, told The Wrap that she recognized the “culture of fear” when she began.

“I had never seen this before,” she said in an interview with The Wrap published on Monday, August 3. “I had never been around a toxic host.”

Muskat claimed Glavin allegedly screamed at a crew member during a staff meeting and the host did nothing but “giggle” at the situation. “She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, ‘Well, I guess every production needs their dog,'” the former Love Connection writer claimed. “And from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog. You could just see everybody’s faces go stiff. We’re professionals; we’re adults. We don’t need a dog to get us to do our jobs. … She was the only one giggling.”