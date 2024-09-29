Ellen DeGeneres is honoring her show’s DJ, the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on his birthday.

“Happy birthday tWitch,” DeGeneres, 66, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 29. “I miss you every day.”

Alongside the sweet message, DeGeneres shared a pic of her and Boss embracing on the stage of her daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The moment occurred when DeGeneres gave Boss a sendoff as the show came to an end in 2022.

After rising to stardom on So You Think You Can Dance season 4, Boss became DeGeneres’ talk show DJ in 2014. Six years later, he became an executive producer on the series.

In December 2022, Boss was found dead at a Los Angeles hotel. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that Boss died by suicide. He was 40 years old at the time.

Days after his death, DeGeneres shared a photo of herself hugging Boss. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote via Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

In the wake of his death, DeGeneres went on to share several tributes to Boss, including a montage of moments from the show.

“The past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it,” she said at the time. “We [may] never make sense of it. And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway. But to honor tWitch, I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him.”

She continued: “I know it seems hard — it seems impossible. But that’s how we honor him. And hug each other and tell each other we love each other. … Happy holidays, everybody. I know it’s not a happy holiday. But he was pure light … If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another.”

Two years later, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, praised DeGeneres for being a “huge support system” to her. “She would always just have such wise words for me, and I would say that outside of me and our dearest friends, she knew him better than anyone else too,” Holker said during a January episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

Holker shared daughter Weslie, 16, son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4, with Boss, whom she wed in 2013. (Weslie is Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, whom Boss had adopted.)

“[Ellen] knew him [and] she spent a lot of time with him,” Holker said. “So, we’ve had these really beautiful conversations about it and him and share in laughter and grief. But, she’d always come through with some really solid, sound advice for me, for my future, getting through everything and for my kids. She’s been so lovely.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.