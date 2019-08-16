



Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s love is just as strong as it was 11 years ago.

The comedian, 61, took to her Instagram on Friday, August 16, to honor her wife of more than a decade.

“Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person,” DeGeneres captioned a black-and-white photo from her wedding to de Rossi in 2008.

Lara Porzak, the couple’s wedding photographer, also shared the photo with a caption celebrating the pair’s 11 years of marriage.

“Time is often a crazy concept to grasp – this photo was made ELEVEN years ago! Feels like it was last week! (And yes, it was made on black & white film!) 🎞 Happiest of anniversaries Portia & Ellen! And thank you for the shout out today on your Instagram! 💕,” Porzak wrote.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, 46, wed on August 17, 2008. The marriage came soon after the California Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage.

Though the couple had dated four years before they tied the knot, de Rossi told Us Weekly in June 2018 that she and DeGeneres didn’t truly feel accepted as a Hollywood couple until they were associated with divorce rumors.

“The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” the Arrested Development star said. “I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same s–t as every celebrity couple.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘Wow, this is great that I’m pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever.’ That means there is an acceptance for this.”

On an episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction, in May 2019, DeGeneres revealed that one of the secrets to her and de Rossi’s relationship is their shared sense of humor.

“She’s fantastic, she’s very, very funny,” she said. “She makes me laugh, which is really important.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!