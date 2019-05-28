It’s been more than a decade since Ellen DeGeneres wed Portia de Rossi, and according to the talk show host, their relationship is stronger than ever.

DeGeneres, 61, gushed over the Arrested Development actress, 46, during an interview for a season 2 episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and described some of her wife’s best qualities.

“She’s fantastic, she’s very, very funny,” the comedian said. “She makes me laugh, which is really important.”

DeGeneres went on to detail de Rossi’s initial reaction to her decision to do Relatable, a stand-up comedy special for Netflix. “We’ve been together for 15 years and she had never seen me do stand-up, because I hadn’t done stand up in 15 years, so when I made the deal, she was like, ‘Why are you adding this to your plate? You have so much going on, this is just going to be stressful.’”

She added: “But then when she saw me do stand-up, she just loved it and she went to every single performance and gave me notes. It was great because then she’d tell me if I did something one night a little bit better or if I missed, [she’d say] ‘You forgot to do this!’ She got way into it. She wants me to go on tour.”

De Rossi, for her part, opened up to Us Weekly in June 2018 about her relationship with DeGeneres and how she believes their 2008 nuptials helped change the views of same-sex marriage.

“The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” she said. “I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening, I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same s–t as every celebrity couple.”

She added: “I thought, ‘Wow, this is great that I’m pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever. That means there is an acceptance for this.”

