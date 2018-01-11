Ellen DeGeneres revealed on the Thursday, January 11, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her father has passed away.

“In addition to what’s going on in Monetico, I lost my dad this week,” the TV host, 59, told her audience on Thursday, referring to the Santa Barbara mudslide. “He was 92 years old. He had a good, long life. And he lived his life exactly how he wanted. He was Christian science his entire life. He never had medicine his whole life. He never went to a doctor. We never had a vaccination. We never had medicine growing up and he lived to be 92.”

When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

She continued, “He was very proud of me. He loved this show. He was a kind man, very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgment in his body. He was very funny … Before he passed away I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him.”

My dad and me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovNJzOnOMs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

DeGeneres also took to Twitter to share memories of her late dad.

“When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me,” DeGeneres captioned a photo of a rainbow over her studio.

“My dad and me,” the comedian tweeted with a throwback picture of her, her dad and her brother Vance.

Fans were quick to send DeGeneres love on social media after the news broke.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Even though he is gone, a part of him will always be with you,” one user tweeted on Thursday.

