The newest member of the Kardashian klan may have come earlier than expected! Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as “Karla Kardashian” during The Ellen Show’s Halloween special on Tuesday, October 31, and joked that she is pregnant too.

“I don’t know if you remember me. I’m Karla Kardashian, I am the lesser known Kardashian sister and I’ve got a new baby bump under my lady lumps,” DeGeneres, who sported a faux baby bump under a leopard printed onesie, bright pink acrylic nails and a blonde wig, teased. “You know what that means — either I’m pregnant, or I put my butt pad on backwards! I’m a big part of the Kardashian family. When the show first started, I had a small part. But then I went to see a doctor in Beverly Hills and he made it bigger. That was a joke about improving the breast size.”

The show host then weighed in on the famous family’s baby boom. As previously reported, Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, and Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate.

“This season all the Kardashians are having babies, or as we like to call them, spinoffs,” DeGeneres joked. “I have breaking news, and I’m not supposed to tell anybody, but I’m a part of the family. Kourtney is also pregnant as well.”

Kourtney Kardashian then graced the stage to clarify that, despite reports circulating online last week, she is not pregnant with her fourth child. “Stop making up rumors about me. I’m not pregnant,” the E! star said as she hugged DeGeneres. “Karla, stop trying to make up rumors like you know all of our secrets.”

DeGeneres then suggested that Kendall Jenner is pregnant, too! “I confused you with Kendall because Kendall’s pregnant and I know that for a fact,” she teased, just as the model showed up on stage alongside Kourtney.

“You gotta chill, cause I’m not pregnant,” Kendall quipped.

Watch the full clip above to see what other surprise guests joined the trio onstage!

