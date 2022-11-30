Finally hers. For Ellen Pompeo, getting her Malibu beach house was a dream come true after she could not afford it when it was originally for sale.

“I like to say I manifested this house,” the actress, 53, quipped in an interview with Architecture Design published on Wednesday, November 30.

The Grey’s Anatomy star purchased the 3,000 square feet home for herself and her family in 2013 for $6.4 million, but it wasn’t the first time she had scoped out the property. When Pompeo was getting her start on the ABC series, she visited the Malibu residence when it was on the market for the first time and fell in love with its location and “perfect proportions.”

“I knew I couldn’t afford it, but I didn’t tell anyone that,” she revealed. The Catch Me if You Can actress went on to become one of the highest-paid actors on TV, making nearly $20 million a year. When a second chance came about to purchase the estate, Pompeo jumped on it.

The modern style dwelling was built in 1979 and has a central courtyard with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Pompeo decided to add some of her favorite Mediterranean design elements to the home’s aesthetic.

The SAG award winner married husband Chris Ivery in 2007, and​ the pair share daughters Stella Luna, 13 and Sienna May, 8, and son Eli Christopher, 6. The family spends quality time at their abode in many ways, from walking their dogs on the beach to boogie boarding in the ocean.

Pompeo is also an interior design enthusiast and likes to put “personality” into her space and have it “tell a story” she told AD. In the past, she has worked with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard on a series of real estate renovation projects, and she plans on working with the British native to expand her home with the additional land she and her husband recently purchased.

After playing the titular character Meredith Grey on Grey’s​ for 19 seasons, the Massachusetts native decided earlier this year​ to take a step back from the medical drama. In August, news broke that Pompeo would only appear in a handful of episodes in the show’s 19th season but would stay on as an executive producer. In November, she thanked fans for their support over the years while hinting at her character’s exit.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” Pompeo captioned the stoic Instagram selfie. “Through it all … none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

With her current reprieve, the Golden Globe nominee admitted to AD she is in a new “exciting phase” of her life, which includes starring in an unnamed new show for Hulu in March 2023.