1. My worst habit is eating doughnuts.

2. My biggest acting inspiration is Katharine Hepburn. She was such a natural talent and always played a strong character.

3. The most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had were my three kids being born.

4. Spending time with my family makes me happiest.

5. I love to wear jeans — they are the most comfortable to me.

6. The craziest thing I’ve ever done is motorcycle in India.

7. If I could only eat one food, it would be tarte tatin.

8. I love a bum workout — I have to keep it up.

9. My favorite movie of all time is Cinema Paradiso.

10. I’d love to be invisible. 11. My biggest pet peeve is fake people.

12. My favorite place in the world is where I live now: Byron Bay, Australia.

13. People would be surprised to know that I am grumpy sometimes.

14. My favorite song is Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” My kids love it.

15. My favorite fairy tale is Cinderella.

16. The best part about being famous is having the opportunity to participate in charity opportunities. And it’s nice to get a reservation at your favorite restaurant.

17. My favorite book is La sonrisa etrusca by José Luis Sampedro.

18. My favorite childhood memory is going skiing and being in the snow.

19. My most ­embarrassing ­moment was when I was in front of a group of people and smashed my face into a glass door.

20. The biggest misconception about me is that I am tall. I’m actually 5-foot-3.

21. My secret celebrity crush is [Hemsworth’s movie character] Thor.

22. My favorite compliment is that I am positive person.

23. I’d like to have met Nelson Mandela and would’ve asked him to tell me a story.

24. I was most afraid when my son broke his leg, and he had to go to the hospital.

25. I once climbed a 5,000-meter-tall mountain in the winter.

