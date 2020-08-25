Just like any other couple, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have experienced bumps in their nearly decade-long marriage.

“It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” the Spanish model and actress, 44, said in an issue of Australia’s Body + Soul released on Sunday, August 23. “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.”

Pataky added, “I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy. I always try to see the positives of things.”

Pataky met the 37-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor in 2010. That December, the couple tied the knot in Hemsworth’s native Australia over Christmas weekend. The pair now share daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Speaking to Body + Soul, the Strong author shared that the couple bond “love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies.” Pataky also said that the twosome have gotten their children into practicing healthier habits.

“We’ve got the kids into surfing,” she explained. “Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horse riding with me since she was two-and-a-half.”

Like Pataky, Hemsworth has also previously said that the duo’s relationship takes work. “I can be pretty damn stubborn, so can she, which is probably where we tend to butt heads occasionally,” he told News.com.au in May 2019. “But we’ve done pretty well to still be trucking along quite nicely, all things considered. We both have strong opinions and also both have a great amount of enthusiasm for what we believe in.”

Years into their marriage, the pair made the decision to not raise their children in Hollywood. Speaking to Modern Luxury in 2016, the Thor: Ragnarok actor explained why residing with his family in Australia was the best move for them.

“I love what I do as an actor, but when you are surrounded by it constantly, it becomes a bit suffocating,” he said at the time. “It’s nice to have conversations with people and be a part of a community that doesn’t live and breathe that world.”

Hemsworth continued, “We were living shoulder to shoulder in the suburbs and thought that’s not how we want our kids to grow up. Moving to a kind of farm setup back here on the coast in Australia has been the best thing.”

