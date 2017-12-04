Elton John’s mother, Sheila Farebrother, passed away on Monday, December 4, months after the two reportedly reconciled after being estranged for years.

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock,” John, 70, captioned a photo of the pair via Twitter. “Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

John, who is dad of sons Elijah, 4, and Zachary, 6, with husband David Furnish, revealed in May that he and Farebrother were communicating again after not speaking since June 2008. He shared a sweet photo of the pair on Mother’s Day, writing: “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo.”

According to The Telegraph, John and Farebrother stopped speaking when he asked her to cut off contact with two of their friends.

Farebrother’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

