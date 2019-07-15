Breaking his silence. Emily Hartridge’s boyfriend, Jacob Hazell, posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram on Monday, July 15, three days after the YouTuber died in a tragic scooter accident at the age of 35.

“I’ve had so many messages from people wanting to check my well-being. For all those who care about my recovery, I’m fine and I just wanted to say thank you for all the nice messages,” Hazell said in the clip as his voice trembled.

“Emily was the person who encouraged me to talk about how I was feeling,” he continued, as his eyes welled with tears. “So I just wanted to put a video out here because it seems the easiest way to say thank you and let people know that I’m OK.”

Hazell went on to note that Hartridge has an “amazing” family who have been there for him throughout this devastating time and for all who loved her, adding that he “appreciates” all of the support he’s received.

News of Hartridge’s death was confirmed in a statement to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 13.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once. Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away,” the statement read. “We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person xxx.”

The official YouTube Creators account paid tribute to Hartridge in an emotional tweet on Saturday. “We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans,” the message read.

Hartridge had been a popular YouTuber since 2012 and often spoke out about real-life issues including sex, relationships and gender. She also bared her soul about her mental health, sexuality and freezing her eggs.

