Emma Roberts: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Emma Roberts, 22, spills her secrets to Us! We're the Millers, starring Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Sudeikis, opens Aug 7.

1. In school, I was constantly in detention for being late. Now I'm always five minutes early.

2. I drink an iced coffee with one Splenda every morning to wake up.

3. I still have Steve, my baby blanket. Nobody knows why I named him that, including me.

4. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Bachelor are my guilty TV pleasures.

5. I had to wear a school uniform and I loved it.

6. I failed my driver's test three times.

7. I used to sing along to the Dixie Chicks at karaoke when I was 7.

8. My favorite workout is Ballet Bodies.

9. When I was 12, I cried after not getting the role of Wendy in the film Peter Pan.

10. I want to write my own cookbook one day.

11. My dream vacation spot is Bali or Thailand.

12. I attended Sarah Lawrence College… for six weeks.

13. I love to make pies, especially peach.

14. I went to Minnesota's Camp Birchwood for six years.

15. I won awards there in tennis, archery and sailing.

16. One of my top books is Joan Didion's Play It as It Lays.

17. My 12-year-old sister, Grace, is taller than me. I'm so jealous.

18. My favorite movies: Almost Famous and Heathers.

19. I could live off spicy tuna on crispy rice.

20. I'm scared of flying.

21. I attended an all-girls school for one year.

22. I sucked my thumb until the age of 12.

23. I still wear Invisalign because of it.

24. I love to snowboard – on the bunny hill.

25. When I was 16 I pierced my belly button. My mom found out during a family trip to Disneyland. It was not the Happiest Place on Earth that day!

