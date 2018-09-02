They may no longer waltzing in the air, but for Emma Stone, her La La Land costar Ryan Gosling will always hold a special place in her heart.

“I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” Stone gushed of her “dear, wonderful friend” during a Q&A at the 45th annual Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado, on Saturday, September 1. “He’s so special. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.”

The Oscar winner, 29, was honored for her impressive body of work at the prestigious festival in the mountains. While Gosling was unable to attend, as his mom, Donna, was renewing her wedding vows, Stone received a silver medal from La La Land director Damien Chazelle. A 25-minute retrospective of her 11-year career — which included clips from Birdman, Battle of the Sexes, The Amazing Spider-Man, Crazy, Stupid, Love and La La Land — was also shown.

“I hope this isn’t a lifetime achievement award,” she joked onstage.

Stone and Gosling, 37, were paired up as love interests in both Crazy, Stupid, Love and La La Land. They also co-starred in the 2013 crime drama Gangster Squad. “The moment he walked into the audition of Crazy, Stupid, Love, we had an unspoken understanding of each other,” she said of Gosling.

Stone was also in town for the premiere of the delightfully cheeky period piece, The Favourite, in which she plays a servant who lies, connives and manipulates her way into the heart of Queen Anne (The Crown’s Olivia Colman) in England in the early 18th century.

Meanwhile, Gosling’s remarkable new film, First Man — in which he takes on iconic moonwalking astronaut Neil Armstrong — also premiered at Telluride. Both Oscar-buzzy movies will premiere this fall.

First Man opens in theaters Friday, October 12; The Favourite opens in theaters Friday, November 23.

