Emma Watson looked smitten while sharing a sweet kiss with classmate Kieran Brown.

Watson, 34, and Brown were spotted locking lips next to a white car in matching blue button-up shirts on July 1. Brown wore a backpack slung over one shoulder and Watson sported a pair of white sunglasses perched on her head while leaning in for a kiss.

Multiple outlets reported that Brown is a student at Oxford, where Watson is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in creative writing. The Harry Potter star also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Brown University.

Watson previously dated business owner Leo Robinton. The pair were first linked in 2019 and sparked engagement rumors in 2021, which Watson denied. It’s unclear when they parted ways.

Prior to Robinton, Watson dated actor Chord Overstreet in 2018 and her Perks of Being a Wallflower costar Johnny Simmons in 2011. She has also admitted to forming a crush on costar Tom Felton while working on the Harry Potter films.

“I walked into the room where [the cast was] having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God had looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on with a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him,” Watson recalled during the 2022 Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Max special. “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

But that crush never developed into anything more, she said. In the foreword to Felton’s 2022 memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Watson denied that she and Felton, 36, had ever been more than friends.

“I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that,” she gushed. “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of.”

Watson’s latest liplock follows a couple of similar moments from the past. In 2018, she was seen locking lips with tech CEO Brendan Wallace and in 2012 she was seen packing on the PDA with Brown University classmate Will Adamowicz at Coachella.

Watson previously said that it’s challenging when people assume she’s dating anyone she’s seen spending time with.

“[Being famous is] difficult on my dating life, because anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend,” she told Glamour in September 2012. “So, it just makes it look as if I’ve had, like, 6,000 boyfriends.”

As a result of her public profile, Watson has chosen to keep her romantic life mostly private over the years.

“I want to be consistent,” she told Vanity Fair in March 2017. “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways.”