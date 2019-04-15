As one of the biggest young actresses in Hollywood, Emma Watson is often found at the center of relationship rumors.

“[Being famous is] difficult on my dating life, because anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend,” the British actress told Glamour in September 2012. “So, it just makes it look as if I’ve had, like, 6,000 boyfriends.”

While the Regression star has previously admitted that she “had a huge crush” on her Harry Potter costar Tom Felton while they were filming the first two movies in the magical franchise, she is notorious for keeping her mouth shut when it comes to her romantic trysts.

“I want to be consistent,” she told Vanity Fair for the March 2017 issue. “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways.”

Watson continued, “In Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act. For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with; I just can’t give that tracking data.”

The Brown University graduate has been linked to celebrities including Chord Overstreet and Prince Harry throughout her career, which skyrocketed in 2001 thanks to her role as Hermione Granger in the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series. Keep scrolling to see everyone Watson has romanced, or has been rumored to have romanced, in the past!