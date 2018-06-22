Reunited! Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet rekindled their romance less than one month after calling it quits.

The A-list couple, who split in May after four months of dating, packed on the PDA while shopping for an Airstream trailer in L.A. on Tuesday, June 19. The on-again pair smiled sweetly as they embraced and enjoyed their outing.

Following their short-lived breakup, the Beauty and the Beast actress, 28, and the Glee alum, 29, looked happy and content as they spent the day together.

“Chord is intrigued by Emma,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple back in April. “Chord historically hasn’t dated someone like Emma. This is a huge and positive change for him.”

The private pair were first spotted together leaving Vanity Fair magazine’s Oscars afterparty in March and were photographed days later holding hands in L.A. Later in March, Us broke the news that the pair have been seeing each other for two months although they were keeping their romance under wraps.

Overstreet opened up about his love life during an April interview with Us, revealing the qualities that he looks for in a potential partner.

“I would say somebody that’s sweet,” he explained. “I feel like I’m a sensitive, sweet, heart-on-my sleeve type guy. I think it can only work if you have somebody that reciprocates that.”

Overstreet has been linked to Rumer Willis, Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, Ashley Benson and Brooke Butler. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter actress split from boyfriend William “Mack” Knight in November 2017 after two years together.

