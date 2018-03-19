Lovestruck! Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have been dating for longer than first suspected.

“They’ve been dating for longer than people think. About two months,” a source tells Us. “All of Chord’s friends have known, but he doesn’t talk openly about her.”

The relationship news comes just weeks after the Harry Potter alum, 27, and her new beau were spotted holding hands in L.A. She sported a huge grin while looking up at the Glee star.

An insider close to Overstreet, 29, previously told Us that “they are definitely hanging out and hooking up.”

Romance rumors have run rampant since the Circle star and the “Hold On” singer were first seen together. A video posted on YouTube showed Overstreet trailing a few steps behind the actress as they left the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 4. The couple were also photographed at a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert in L.A. in February.

Us Weekly exclusively reported that Watson split from her boyfriend, William “Mack” Knight, in November 2017 after two years together.

The Beauty and the Beast actress once had a rule about dating fellow celebrities. “I don’t date people who are famous,” she told Elle Australia in 2014. “I don’t think it’s fair that, all of a sudden, intimate details of their personal life are public as a direct result of me. I wish I could protect them.”

Watson obviously made an exception for Overstreet, perhaps because he embodied the qualities Glamour UK quoted her as looking for in a man: “I like men with quick wit, good conversation and a great sense of humour. I love banter. I want a man to like me for me — I want him to be authentic.”

