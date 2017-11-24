Emma Watson and boyfriend William “Mack” Knight have split after dating for nearly two years, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source confirms to Us that the pair went their separate ways earlier this year and were last seen together on May 25. When asked, her rep told Us, “I’m afraid I don’t comment on my client’s personal life.”

The Harry Potter star, 27, and Knight, 37, were first spotted together in October 2015, taking in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Like Watson, who’s a graduate of Brown University, Knight has an Ivy League education, graduating from Princeton in 2003 with a Bachelor’s in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, he got an MBA from Columbia Business School six years ago.

The Beauty and the Beast actress was protective of their relationship, avoiding talking about her business manager boyfriend in interviews.

In February this year she told Vanity Fair that she no longer takes photos with fans, in order to avoid giving out “tracking data” of where she is and what she’s wearing, and explained that keeping her private life under wraps is part of the way she deals with her worldwide fame.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she said. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

