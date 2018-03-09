Emma Watson Spotted Holding Hands With ‘Glee’ Alum Chord Overstreet

Emma Watson was seen smiling on Thursday, March 8, as she held hands with former Glee star Chord Overstreet in L.A.

The Harry Potter alum, 27, was dressed in a black-and-white striped shirt, ankle-length black jeans and booties while Overstreet, 29, wore a blue long-sleeve tee and khakis as they walked together in pictures posted by the Daily Mail on Friday, March 9.

It’s not the first time the pair have been spotted together — they were also seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party late on Sunday, March 4, with a group of friends. In a video posted on YouTube, she could be seen wearing a black suit jacket over her black dress, while Overstreet, who walked nonchalantly a few steps behind her, was not wearing his.

They were also seen together at a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert at the Troubadour in L.A. last month.

“They are not dating but they are definitely hanging out and hooking up,” a source tells Us Weekly. “It hasn’t been long.” Another source, meanwhile, tells Us that they are just friends.

This new couple sighting comes a little over three months after Us exclusively reported that Watson had broken up with boyfriend William “Mack” Night. The pair, who dated for nearly two years split, earlier last year.

The Beauty and the Beast actress told Vanity Fair in February 2017 that she was protective of her personal relationships and no longer posed for photos with fans in order to avoid giving out “tracking data” of where she is, who she’s with and what she’s wearing.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she said. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

