Tattoos really need an edit option. Emma Watson found that out the hard way when she had “Time’s Up” put on her arm for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 4.

Watson debuted the large words written in cursive script as she posed on the red carpet. While beautiful, the tat was missing one major thing: an apostrophe. It read “Times Up” rather than “Time’s Up.”

Not to worry, though — the Beauty and the Beast actress’ new art isn’t permanent. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watson, 27, was wearing a temporary tattoo.

The Harry Potter alum has been a vocal advocate of the Time’s Up movement, which was started by women in Hollywood after allegations of sexual harassment ran rampant throughout the industry. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund seeks to offer legal aid to women and men who have been victims of sexual harassment in the workplace. Thus far, they have raised $21 million.

In February, the self-proclaimed feminist donated £1 million to the Justice and Equality Fund, which advocates for sexual harassment victims in the U.K.

Time’s Up also had its moment on the Oscars stage. Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, who all accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, spoke out about the sea of change making its way across Hollywood. “The change we are witnessing is being driven by the sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying Time’s Up … and we look forward to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us,” Judd told the audience.

