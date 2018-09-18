Antonio Banderas may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean his date nights with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel always consist of star-studded events.

The 58-year-old Desperado actor opened up to Us Weekly at the Fox Emmy afterparty on behalf of Heineken on Monday, September 17, about how he and Kimpel like to spend their time together.

“For us? It’s exactly the opposite of what we have done today,” Banderas told Us of attending the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. “Basically it’s reading books, doing exercise, we’re [into visiting] family these days.”

The Spanish-born star added that his daughter, Stella Banderas — who he shares with ex wife Melanie Griffith — “turns 22 next Monday so we’re going to be doing normal things, normal family life.” (Banderas and Griffith split in June 2014 after almost 20 years of marriage, he began dating Kimpel months later.)

Earlier that evening, Banderas and Kimpel attended the award show at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater where the Genius actor was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his work on the National Geographic show.

Darren Criss ultimately took away the Emmy for his role of Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story American Crime Story, but Banderas made headlines for another reason. The Life Itself star went viral when the live telecast caught him clapping in an awkward manner. Twitter couldn’t help but react to the oddity and compare it to Nicole Kidman’s strange applause during the 2017 Oscars.

“Uh… if we meme’d Nicole Kidman clapping, we MUST meme the hell out of whatever Antonio Banderas was just doing with his hands. #Emmys,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “We need to talk about how Antonio Banderas was just clapping with claw fingers. Also someone make a GIF of it. Thanks. #Emmys.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

