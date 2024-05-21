Entrepreneur Agrees Women Should Leave The Workplace — To Build Their Own Businesses

Amy Porterfield is encouraging women to leave the workplace — to build their own businesses, be their own bosses, and make their own money online.

Porterfield, author of “Two Weeks Notice,” in which she shares the strategies she used to quit her corporate job and build her $100 million business, and host of the top-ranked podcast “Online Marketing Made Easy,” isn’t afraid to upend traditional gender stereotypes — or the taboo of women wanting more money.

On her way to a nine-figure business, Porterfield’s first business idea “flopped,” she says. Her first digital course launch made just $267. But after re-evaluating and relaunching her course, and launching her podcast, she saw success less than two years later, in 2013, as her business did nearly $1 million in revenue.

By 2021 she and her husband had moved from California to the mountains of Tennessee, and she adopted a four-day workweek for herself and her team to “enjoy long weekends… every weekend.”

Porterfield is the main breadwinner in her family, and was able to retire her firefighter husband three years ago, thanks to the income from the online business she built. Now, she teaches other women how to make their own money, encouraging them to confidently pull up a chair and take a seat where they belong.

It’s important for women to earn money, and the flexibility and freedom of an online business can be ideal for women who want both their families and their finances to flourish. Porterfield, through her book, podcast and digital course, has offered practical strategies for thousands of women to set aside societal expectations and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

According to Porterfield, whose official Instagram is @amyporterfield, leaving the workplace can increase women’s contribution, impact, wealth, and joy, rather than diminish them.

Porterfield’s official website can be found at AmyPorterfield.com in addition to her book, TwoWeeksNotice.com.

TMX contributed to this story.