



Eric Dane is not worried about the past. In a new interview, the Grey’s Anatomy alum defended the infamous 2009 leaked video that showed him and then-wife Rebecca Gayheart nude in a bathtub with another woman.

“I didn’t regret it,” Dane, 46, told Glamour in a profile published on Thursday, August 1. “I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It’s my life experience and I am at peace with all of it.”

For many years, the Euphoria star declined to publicly comment on the tape. However, he broke his silence during a 2014 interview, calling it his “one regret.”

Dane reversed course while chatting with Glamour, saying, “I often think about that answer I gave. And looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I was most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video, and was that a mistake? Again, I don’t necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody.”

He added, “We were just three people taking a bath.”

The headline-making video showed the Charmed alum — who has battled depression and sought treatment in 2011 for a painkiller addiction stemming from a sports-related injury — naked in a tub with Gayheart, now 47, and former Miss United States Teen Kari Ann Peniche. Dane’s lawyer Marty Singer noted in a statement at the time that it was “not a ‘sex tape,’” calling it “a private, consensual moment involving a married couple, shot several years ago, which was never intended to be seen by the public.”

Dane and Gayheart filed a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Gawker Media in 2010 for publishing the video on its Defamer blog. They reportedly received a low six-figure settlement.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughters Billie, 9, and Georgia, 7.

