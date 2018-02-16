Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane 

It’s over for Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane. The actress filed for divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy alum after 14 years of marriage on Friday, February 16.

Gayheart, 46, is seeking spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters: Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6. She cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Dane, 45, tied the knot in October 2004. The Last Ship actor sought treatment for depression in April 2017.

The family of four made their first public appearance at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in June after he completed his program.

Dane opened up about taking a step back from his TNT show after his mental health struggles the following month.

“I took some time off, I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” he explained on July 31, while guest-hosting the Today show in July. “I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about … “Now I take a medication called Pristiq … and the depression is gone … I’m doing OK.”

“It’s a very serious thing,” Dane continued. “But it’s very real, and that was the scary thing when you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed’ … this just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off, I went away and took care of it and I’m feeling great.”

Dane also previously entered rehab for an addition to painkillers in 2011.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!