Eric Trump criticized The Washington Post and its owner Jeff Bezos on Twitter on Monday, March 13, for the newspaper’s coverage of the vandalism at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Early Sunday, March 12, a group of four environmental activists snuck onto one of President Donald Trump‘s golf courses and carved “NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS” into the grass in six-foot-tall letters. In a statement to The Washington Post, the anonymous group said its members vandalized the property in response to the president’s “blatant disregard” for the environment.

In an article about the incident, the publication initially reported the vandalism as “a daring act of defiance,” a description that drew ire from Eric, 33. “The @WashingtonPost should be ashamed of themselves,” the first son tweeted on Monday morning. “This is a criminal act. Disgusting what some media has become. @JeffBezos.”

The @WashingtonPost should be ashamed of themselves. This is a criminal act. Disgusting what some media has become. @JeffBezos https://t.co/ui0Y8Tl732 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 13, 2017

The online article has since been edited to read, “A group of environmental activists pulled off an elaborate act of vandalism.” An accompanying editor’s note reads, “The beginning of this story was changed to more accurately reflect the nature of the actions taken by a protest group against the Trump golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.”

One of the vandals told The Washington Post that the message was carved using gardening tools and took less than one hour to complete. “Tearing up the golf course felt justified in many ways,” the member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet. “Repurposing what was once a beautiful stretch of land into a playground for the privileged is an environmental crime in its own right. We hope this sends a message to Trump and his corrupt administration that their actions will be met with action.”

The president, who has repeatedly slammed the coverage of his administration, has yet to publicly address the incident, though he tweeted early Monday, “It is amazing how rude much of the media is to my very hard working representatives. Be nice, you will do much better!”

