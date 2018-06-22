Brotherly love! Eva Longoria shared how she is preparing her dog Popeye to meet her newborn son, Santiago.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 43, posted an Instagram photo of her pooch snuggled up in his dog bed with a special blanket. “Big brother Popeye can’t wait to meet his little brother Santiago!” she captioned the pic. “We keep sending Santiago’s hospital blankets home for him to get used to. And Popeye has taken them to his bed! Too cute! #BabyBaston #CantWaitToMeetYouPopeye.”

Longoria welcomed her first child with husband José “Pepe” Bastón on Tuesday, June 19. “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the pair told Hola! USA in a statement.

Just days earlier, the Overboard star’s 15-year-old dog Jinxy died after suffering a stroke. “So the day I’ve been dreading happened last night,” she wrote on Instagram June 15. “Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn’t come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter. He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I’m so sad but know that he’s out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy.”

Longoria opened up about her opinions on motherhood on Instagram amid the ongoing immigration crisis shortly after Santiago arrived. “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border,” she captioned a photo of herself and her baby boy. “Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!