Eva Longoria is mourning the loss of her dog Jinxy, who died in her arms at the vet after having a stroke.

“So the day I’ve been dreading happened last night,” the Desperate Housewives alum wrote on Instagram Friday, June 15. “Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn’t come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter. He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I’m so sad but know that he’s out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy.”

The post was accompanied by photos of the 43-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, and her furry friend throughout the years. In one pic, Longoria holds Jinxy up at the beach as her baby bump glows in the sunlight.

Fellow celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments of Longoria’s post. “Rest in love sweet Jinxy,” Olivia Munn wrote.

“I’m so sorry, sweet friend,” Kaitlin Olson commented.

Shortly before the passing of her pet, Longoria revealed on her Instagram Story that her mother, sister and friend Anjelah Johnson arrived to help her prepare for the birth of her baby. The Overboard star cooked vegan chili in a series of videos, which she planned to freeze and eat after her son is born. The comedian also brought the mom-to-be pickle juice popsicles to snack on.

Jinxy embraced his human mom’s baby bump in a sweet photo shared by the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum on May 26. “Big brother on baby bump watch!” she wrote. “Thx Jinxy Baby!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!