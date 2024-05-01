Eva Mendes has turned 50 and confessed that she didn’t expect to be “locked down” Ryan Gosling or to be a stay-at-home mom.

The actress, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with Barbie star Gosling, told People in a new interview. “I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down… a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff.”

Mendes also told People that choosing to ditch her acting career to focus on her and Gosling’s kids over 10 years ago, was “the easiest decision” she’s ever made.

“All those years are just so formative,” she said. “I wanted to be there for all of it.”

Back in March, she told Today it was a “no brainer” for her to take a step back from her career for her two daughters.

“I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location, it takes you away” she explained.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ’Okay, he’s going to work and I’m going to work – I’m just going to work here’.”

However, in a separate recent interview with Glamour, she admitted she was annoyed at how her comments were represented. She said: “That got, not twisted, but taken out of context because I meant it was almost a no-brainer.

“But there was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation, especially on my end, of what I wanted to do with my life… Acting takes you on location for months. But I still wanted to work. So I had to get creative about what that work was going to be.”

She added: “I just saw these quotes that there was a ‘non-verbal agreement’. In print, it made me go, ‘Oh, wait, that makes it seem like there was no communication’. It didn’t just happen. There was a lot of thought on my end on what I wanted to do with my life…

“It was one of those things like, ‘Oh, bummer; that’s not what I was trying to say’. It was just that it got misinterpreted, but whatever. There are worse things.”

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of their film The Place Beyond The Pines, and later welcomed their children, born in 2014 and 2016.