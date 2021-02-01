Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of grooming and abusing her for years.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” the Westworld star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 1. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Wood explained that she decided to speak out because she is “done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” adding, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

The actress told Rolling Stone in November 2016 that she had been raped twice in the past, once by a “significant other” and later by “the owner of a bar.” In February 2018, she testified before the United States House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security that she was a domestic violence and rape survivor.

Manson, 52, has not publicly commented on Wood’s latest allegation. In November 2020, he infamously hung up his phone during an interview with Metal Hammer after a journalist from the magazine asked whether he was the ex who had abused the Thirteen star. The singer’s rep later issued a lengthy statement, which read in part, “Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the internet and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non-fact-based information is wholly irresponsible.”

After Wood came forward on Monday, four other women spoke out against the musician. She reposted their claims on her Instagram Stories. She also shared a screenshot of a February 2018 article in which House alum Charlyne Yi accused Manson of harassing multiple women while visiting the set of the Fox medical drama.

Wood, who shares a 7-year-old son with ex-husband Jamie Bell, went public with her relationship with the Grammy nominee in January 2007. They got engaged in January 2010 and split that August. Manson was previously married to Dita Von Teese from November 2005 to December 2007. He announced in October 2020 that he quietly wed Lindsay Usich during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Us Weekly has reached out to Manson’s rep for comment.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.