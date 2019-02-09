Extra host A.J. Calloway has been suspended amid an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct.

The TV personality was suspended after multiple women made allegations against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet first reported a claim of abuse against Calloway in June 2018 and had been preparing a new story with additional allegations against him.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against AJ Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to THR. “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.”

“In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review,” the statement continued. “We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

Calloway’s attorney, Lisa E. Davis, told THR in a statement that “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”

The outlet reported last June that author and domestic-violence activist Sil Lai Abrams claimed Calloway assaulted her in his car in 2006. He was arrested at the time but the case was dismissed on procedural grounds.

In January, The Daily Beast reported that two more women had accused the entertainment show host of sexual assault, with one saying she had taken her claim to the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey in December.

Calloway’s lawyer, Davis, told The Daily Beast last month, “We cannot comment on vague secondhand allegations beyond that Mr. Calloway firmly denies any claim that he assaulted someone.”

