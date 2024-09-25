Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Eduardo Xol died at age 58 after he was reportedly stabbed.

Xol reportedly called Palm Spring, California, police on September 10 asking for help. When police arrived at the scene, Xol was found in his apartment and had suffered from multiple stab wounds, a spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department told People.

Xol was taken to the hospital. He died on September 20 at the Desert Regional Medical Center, per Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The police told the outlet that a suspect named Richard Joseph Gonzales was arrested and charged with murder. No other details about the incident have been made public

Xol’s family paid tribute to the reality TV star in a statement. “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol,” the family told People. “As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many.”

The statement continued, “We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

Born in California, Xol starred in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as a designer from seasons 2 to 8. He also appeared in shows including Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma (1995), Sentimientos Ajenos (1996) and La Jaula de Oro (1997).

Xol’s friend Richard Pérez-Fería honored the star in an emotional post via Instagram. “It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life. When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb,” he wrote on Sunday, September 22. “It was impossible to process that information as it didn’t square with my thousands of experiences with him. Please don’t ask me how or why at this point … what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner.”

He continued, “The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts. I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo. ❤️💔 #eduardoxol #rip.”