The Facts of Life, which followed the highs and lows of four teens at an all-girls boarding school, was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the ’80s. During its impressive run from 1979 to 1988, fans watched the characters grow up, and saw them navigate all the challenges of crushes, sex and peer pressure with humor and heart.
These days, the women who played Natalie, Tootie, Jo and Blair — Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon and Lisa Whelchel, respectively — are now in their 50 and 60s. Here’s a look at the real-life relationships of the Facts of Life cast, featuring Michael J. Fox, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Angelina Jolie and more.
Kim Fields
Kim Fields, best known as Tootie Ramsey, the rollerskating gossip of Eastland Academy, was married to movie producer Johnathon Franklin Freeman from 1995 to 2001.
Following her divorce, she had a son, Sebastian, with her boyfriend, Broadway actor Christopher Morgan, in 2007. Fields and Morgan married that year, and have been together ever since. They had their second son, Quincy, in 2013, and viewers got to see a glimpse of their marriage when Fields was part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for one season, 2015 to 2016.
Nancy McKeon
Nancy McKeon, who was an inspiration to ’80s tomboys everywhere as Jo Polniaczek, dated a fellow teen idol of the decade, Michael J. Fox, for three years after they met during the filming of the 1983 TV movie High School U.S.A.
In 2003, she married Marc Andrus, a key grip who she met during the filming of the 1995 Hallmark movie A Mother’s Gift. They have two daughters, Aurora and Harlow.
Lisa Whelchel
Lisa Whelchel, who brought the preppy rich girl Blair Warner to life, was married to pastor Steven Cauble from 1988 to 2012. They have two daughters, Clancy and Haven, and a son, Tucker.
In 2019, Whelchel married Pete Harris, a psychologist. In an Instagram post this year, Whelchel shared a photo of her husband with a caption saying, “Because of him, I am happier than I have ever been in my whole life (and that is saying a lot because I’ve had a very happy life!) He takes such good care of all of me but especially of my heart. (Although, my stomach is a close second since he’s the cook in the family!)”
Mindy Cohn
Mindy Cohn, who played the sweet and funny Natalie Green, has never married. While she doesn’t have kids of her own, she’s godmother to two of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children, though she keeps her personal life and relationships private.
In a 2010 interview, she reflected on her single status and the rumors around her sexuality, saying, “I’m asked if I’m gay all the time. I think it’s because I’m 44 and still single. I’m not offended if someone thinks I’m gay, and if a woman is attracted to me, it’s a lovely compliment. I just have a hard time when they go there because I’m not married at 44. Do they ask single 44-year-old men if they’re gay? No, they call them players.”