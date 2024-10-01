The Facts of Life, which followed the highs and lows of four teens at an all-girls boarding school, was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the ’80s. During its impressive run from 1979 to 1988, fans watched the characters grow up, and saw them navigate all the challenges of crushes, sex and peer pressure with humor and heart.

These days, the women who played Natalie, Tootie, Jo and Blair — Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields, Nancy McKeon and Lisa Whelchel, respectively — are now in their 50 and 60s. Here’s a look at the real-life relationships of the Facts of Life cast, featuring Michael J. Fox, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Angelina Jolie and more.

Kim Fields

Kim Fields, best known as Tootie Ramsey, the rollerskating gossip of Eastland Academy, was married to movie producer Johnathon Franklin Freeman from 1995 to 2001.

Related: 'Facts of Life' Reboot Nixed Because of 1 'Greedy Bitch,' Mindy Cohn Claims NBC You take the good, you take the bad, you take ’em and there you have the facts of life — which sitcom star Mindy Cohn learned about when the idea of a Facts of Life reboot came around. “You know they were doing the live versions of Norman Lear’s sitcoms with all these big […]

Following her divorce, she had a son, Sebastian, with her boyfriend, Broadway actor Christopher Morgan, in 2007. Fields and Morgan married that year, and have been together ever since. They had their second son, Quincy, in 2013, and viewers got to see a glimpse of their marriage when Fields was part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for one season, 2015 to 2016.

Nancy McKeon

Nancy McKeon, who was an inspiration to ’80s tomboys everywhere as Jo Polniaczek, dated a fellow teen idol of the decade, Michael J. Fox, for three years after they met during the filming of the 1983 TV movie High School U.S.A.

In 2003, she married Marc Andrus, a key grip who she met during the filming of the 1995 Hallmark movie A Mother’s Gift. They have two daughters, Aurora and Harlow.

Lisa Whelchel

Lisa Whelchel, who brought the preppy rich girl Blair Warner to life, was married to pastor Steven Cauble from 1988 to 2012. They have two daughters, Clancy and Haven, and a son, Tucker.

Related: Facts of Life’s Lisa Whelchel Reunited With Costar Before Reboot Claims The fact of the matter is Lisa Whelchel remains in touch with at least some members of her Facts of Life family. As fans of the ‘80s sitcom continue to speculate as to who stalled a possible reboot, one actress proved she remains friendly with a recurring guest star “We aren’t technically family, but since […]

In 2019, Whelchel married Pete Harris, a psychologist. In an Instagram post this year, Whelchel shared a photo of her husband with a caption saying, “Because of him, I am happier than I have ever been in my whole life (and that is saying a lot because I’ve had a very happy life!) He takes such good care of all of me but especially of my heart. (Although, my stomach is a close second since he’s the cook in the family!)”

Mindy Cohn

Mindy Cohn, who played the sweet and funny Natalie Green, has never married. While she doesn’t have kids of her own, she’s godmother to two of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children, though she keeps her personal life and relationships private.

Related: ‘80s Stars: Where Are They Now? While some of today's biggest A-listers got their start in the '80s, many of their famous contemporaries in the "Me" decade live quieter, more low-profile lives today. From Tom Cruise, who bravely donned those tighty whities in Risky Business, to the boys and girls of the Brat Pack, click through to see which stars got their big breaks in the 1980s — and see where they ended up!

In a 2010 interview, she reflected on her single status and the rumors around her sexuality, saying, “I’m asked if I’m gay all the time. I think it’s because I’m 44 and still single. I’m not offended if someone thinks I’m gay, and if a woman is attracted to me, it’s a lovely compliment. I just have a hard time when they go there because I’m not married at 44. Do they ask single 44-year-old men if they’re gay? No, they call them players.”