Mindy Cohn is best known for her role on Facts of Life, but to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, she’s family.

Us Weekly broke the news in 2010 that Cohn, now 58, has a strong friendship with Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, and the now-exes named Cohn as godmother to two of their children. (Jolie and Pitt are the parents of Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.)

“Mindy is good friends with them,” a source told Us at the time. “They even gave her a huge diamond ring to thank her for being the godmother.”

The insider shared that the piece of jewelry contains “four or five carats” and Cohn wears it on her right finger.

Related: Celebrities Who Are Godparents A star is born… and another star celebrates! Over the years, many celebrities have named their famous friends as godparents of their children — and those lucky enough to grow up with an iconic godparent know that the bond is hard to break. Jennifer Aniston was named godmother of Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco, in 2004. […]

In addition to gifts, the source revealed that Jolie and Pitt would purchase a plane ticket for Cohn when she would visit.

Cohn’s connection to Jolie blossomed due to the ‘80s TV star’s friendship with Jolie’s brother, James Haven. The duo posed together at the L.A. Fast Food Nation ­premiere in 2006.

Neither Cohn, Jolie or Pitt have addressed their friendship. However, Cohn was asked about her bond with the pair during a 2012 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While playing the iconic game, Plead the 5th, Cohen, 56, asked her to confirm her godmother status.

“Put this to rest,” Cohen asked. “Are you or are you not the godmother to Brad and Angelina’s kids?”

Cohn without any hesitation pleaded the 5th, choosing to not answer the question.

A lot has changed for the Jolie-Pitt family since then. Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair were declared legally single in 2019, however, their divorce has yet to be finalized.

Jolie and Pitt have been entangled in a messy legal battle over custody of their minor children and ownership of their winery Chateau Miraval, which they bought together in 2008. The winery was also the location of their nuptials.

In February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie, claiming that the actress breached their contract by selling her Chateau Miraval stake in October 2021 to a third party without his consent. He alleged that Jolie did it in an attempt to “undermine [his] investment.”

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

Two months later, Jolie’s lawyers filed a motion that claimed Pitt would not buy Jolie’s shares in the wine company unless she signed an NDA. The docs also alleged that Pitt’s request was meant to conceal his “physical abuse” of Jolie before their 2016 airplane argument led to their divorce. A judge granted Pitt’s motion for Jolie to produce every NDA agreement that she signed with a third party between 2014 and 2022. (Pitt has also denied Jolie’s abuse allegations)

In addition to Jolie and Pitt’s ongoing court drama, some of their children are seemingly standing by their mother’s side. Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne have dropped their father’s last name and are going by their mother’s maiden name professionally. Shiloh took it one step further on her 18th birthday in May by filing paperwork to make the name change legally official.