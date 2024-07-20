Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reportedly taken the next step to officially drop “Pitt” from her name.

The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh has posted an announcement in The Los Angeles Times that she intends to officially change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, per multiple outlets.

According to California law, a person must publish legal forms in a newspaper for one month before a judge can approve a petition to change their name. Once the notice is published, the request will then show up in the legal notice section of the paper.

Her notice has been published weekly since June 17, according to ABC News.

On her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh filed paperwork to remove “Pitt” from her name, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, a source told Us in June. Her desire to drop her father’s name was “connected to the abuse history,” the source said.

In 2022, Jolie, 49, alleged that a drunken Pitt, 60, assaulted and verbally abused her and two of their children during a trip aboard a private plane in 2016. Ultimately, the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to press charges, but the former couple soon confirmed their split.

Shiloh is the third child of Jolie and Pitt to publicly denounce their father’s last name.

Last November, Shiloh’s older sister, Zahara, 19, introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority initiation ceremony at Spelman College. In May of this year, the former couple’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 15, was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which she coproduced with her mother.

Jolie and Pitt also share sons Maddox, 22 and Pax, 20, as well as Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox.

According to an Us Weekly cover story in June, Pitt has been “devastated” by Shiloh’s decision.

“To him, it was more than a change of name,” the source exclusively revealed. “It was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.”

A second source added, “Sadly, Brad doesn’t have much of a relationship with his kids. He’s not ready to give up on them, but knowing they are dropping his name is upsetting.”

Per ABC News, a hearing for Jolie-Pitt’s pending name change is scheduled for July 29.