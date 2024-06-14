Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split may top the charts as the worst Hollywood breakup ever, but there are some other stiff competitors.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, — who split in 2016 — have been battling it out in court over custody issues and their French winery, Château Miraval. Now, the former couple’s kids are turning against him.

In May, 18-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to have her father’s last name removed from her surname. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest cover story that the reports that Shiloh hired and paid for her own lawyer to handle the case are true.

Shiloh appears to be following in her siblings’ footsteps. Zahara, 19, introduced herself in November as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, while Vivienne, 15, was credited with her mom’s name in the Playbill for The Outsiders: A New Musical in May. (Pitt and Jolie also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Vivienne’s twin, Knox.)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, now 43, filed for divorce in February 2021, settling things the following year. West, 47, later harassed her via social media for letting their daughter North post on TikTok and bullied her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star has also spoken out condemning hate speech after West made headlines in 2022 for his antisemitic remarks. (The exes also share sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 6.)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Depp, 61, and Heard, 38, reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016, but things got ugly when he sued her in 2019 over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Their defamation court battle played out in 2022, with both Depp and Heard accusing each other of mental and physical abuse over their 15-month marriage. (He was ultimately awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages while she was granted $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.)

Gerard Pique and Shakira

Following their June 2022 split, Piqué, now 37, reportedly kicked the singer out of the home they shared with their sons and moved on with then-23-year-old Clara Chia Martí.

“[They were] the darkest hours of my life,” Shakira, 47, said. (The exes share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Shortly after filing for divorce in 2023, the pair engaged in a bitter custody dispute over their two daughters, with Turner, 28, claiming Jonas, 34, was withholding their passports. She dropped her child abduction claim in January.

In May, Jonas filed docs to continue settlement negotiations with the Game of Thrones alum. (Jonas and Turner welcomed daughters Willa and Delphine in July 2020 and July 2022, respectively.)