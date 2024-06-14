Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Split The Worst Ever? Let Us Break Down Hollywood’s Biggest Breakups

By
Feature s Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Split The Worst Ever
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split may top the charts as the worst Hollywood breakup ever, but there are some other stiff competitors.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, — who split in 2016 — have been battling it out in court over custody issues and their French winery, Château Miraval. Now, the former couple’s kids are turning against him.

In May, 18-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to have her father’s last name removed from her surname. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest cover story that the reports that Shiloh hired and paid for her own lawyer to handle the case are true.

Shiloh appears to be following in her siblings’ footsteps. Zahara, 19, introduced herself in November as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, while Vivienne, 15, was credited with her mom’s name in the Playbill for The Outsiders: A New Musical in May. (Pitt and Jolie also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Vivienne’s twin, Knox.)

Pick up the new issue of Us Weekly for a full breakdown of Brangelina’s divorce and keep scrolling to see what other breakups made the list:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Worst Ever Split
Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, now 43, filed for divorce in February 2021, settling things the following year. West, 47, later harassed her via social media for letting their daughter North post on TikTok and bullied her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Said Her 'Career Is Over' Amid Messy Divorce

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Ups and Downs Through the Years

The Kardashians star has also spoken out condemning hate speech after West made headlines in 2022 for his antisemitic remarks. (The exes also share sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 6.)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Worst Ever Split
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Depp, 61, and Heard, 38, reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016, but things got ugly when he sued her in 2019 over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial Reexamined in Netflix Docuseries

Related: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Their defamation court battle played out in 2022, with both Depp and Heard accusing each other of mental and physical abuse over their 15-month marriage. (He was ultimately awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages while she was granted $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.)

Shakira and Gerard Pique Worst Ever Split
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Gerard Pique and Shakira

Following their June 2022 split, Piqué, now 37, reportedly kicked the singer out of the home they shared with their sons and moved on with then-23-year-old Clara Chia Martí.

ANRABESS Linen Wide Leg Pants Amazon

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Style That’s Now 43% Off! View Deal

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES, Shakira

Related: Shakira and Gerard Pique's Relationship Timeline

“[They were] the darkest hours of my life,” Shakira, 47, said. (The exes share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Worst Ever Split
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Shortly after filing for divorce in 2023, the pair engaged in a bitter custody dispute over their two daughters, with Turner, 28, claiming Jonas, 34, was withholding their passports. She dropped her child abduction claim in January.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Rare Quotes About Parenting

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline

In May, Jonas filed docs to continue settlement negotiations with the Game of Thrones alum. (Jonas and Turner welcomed daughters Willa and Delphine in July 2020 and July 2022, respectively.)

In this article

December 2018 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Ups and Downs Through the Years

Amber Heard
Angelina Jolie Starting a Clothing Line - 488

Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ in His Romance With Ines de Ramon After Angelina Jolie Split: 'He Really Enjoys Being With Her' grey shirt

Brad Pitt
Soccer Star Gerard Pique and Girlfriend Clara Chia- A Timeline of Their Relationship - 423 FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy, Spain - 07 Aug 2022

Gerard Pique
Joe Jonas Bio Pic

Joe Jonas
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ups and Downs Through the Years- Divorce, Defamation Lawsuit and More 139 Johnny Depp in Munich, Germany - 13 Jul 2022

Johnny Depp
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kanye West
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
1257194186shakira 206

Shakira
Sophie Turner Bio Page

Sophie Turner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!