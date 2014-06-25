Blair and Mrs. Garrett are at it again! Former Facts of Life costars Lisa Whelchel and Charlotte Rae reunited on Tuesday, June 24, and took an adorable selfie while they were at it.

"Selfie with Charlotte Rae today at lunch. She gave me some good advice," Whelchel, 51, wrote via Instagram. "(Just like old times.)" In the cute snapshot, Welchel holds up the camera as Rae, 88, steals the spotlight with her big smile and a pop of red lip.

The old pals costarred in The Facts of Life as spoiled rich girl Blair Warner (Welchel) and housemother-turned-bakeshop owner Edna Garrett (Rae), which aired from 1979 to 1988. Rae left the series in 1986, but reunited with the rest of the cast in the TV movie The Facts of Life Reunion in 2001. (At the time of her departure, Cloris Leachman joined the cast as Edna's eccentric sister Beverly Ann Stickle.)

This month has been filled with Facts of Life reunions — including one with Tootie, too! As previously reported, Welchel will be costarring with Kim Fields (over-the-top Tootie) in the upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie For Better or For Worse.

