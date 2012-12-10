Hottest Teen Idols Ever!

Leonardo DiCaprio
In the early ’90s, it seemed as if every young girl had a crush on the actor, thanks to his roles in Titanic, Romeo + Juliet, Growing Pains and What’s Eating Gilbet Grape.
In the early ’90s, it seemed as if every young girl had a crush on the actor, thanks to his roles in Titanic, Romeo + Juliet, Growing Pains and What’s Eating Gilbet Grape.
Welcome to In Motion
Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!
What's In Motion? Tell me more
What's In Motion?Go back
How to Use In Motion
What's In Motion? Tell me more