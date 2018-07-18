Tied the knot! Faith Evans and Stevie J. reportedly got married in Las Vegas.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, 45, and the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star, 46, exchanged vows in their hotel room on Tuesday, July 17, in front of family and friends, according to TMZ. Hours before that, they had applied for a marriage license in Clark County.

The happy news comes one week after Stevie posted a steamy clip from the couple’s upcoming music video for their track “A Minute.” They have also been heating up on his show, Leave It to Stevie.

Stevie took to Twitter later on Tuesday to dote on his bride. “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” he gushed. She replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

The producer confirmed his relationship with the “My Everything” crooner in December 2016. “I’ve known her for, like, 25 years,” he said on The Breakfast Club radio show at the time. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”

Stevie, who briefly split from Evans in March 2017, shares a daughter, Bella Bonnie Jordan, with ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez.

Hernandez, 31, seemingly reacted to the marriage news via Twitter on Tuesday. “When they come for you always go to them,” she wrote. “Plus pay me child support bum.”

As for Evans, the “Soon As I Get Home” singer was married to Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 to 1997 and Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!