Whose side is he on? A fan in the front row at Justin Timberlake’s concert was spotted rocking a Britney Spears T-shirt and even sang along to the 37-year-old’s hit 2002 song “Cry Me a River,” a rumored diss track about 36-year-old Spears.

In a Twitter video uploaded on August 8, the fan can be seen in the background, holding up his phone and mouthing along as Timberlake sings and dances in the foreground. And his Spears T-shirt has Twitter commenters split.

“I don’t see any problem with that guy wearing Britney’s shirt at JT’s concert,” one user said. “Like duh! It’s a shirt!”

Another commenter, however, called the shirt “totally disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, other Twitter users thought the Man of the Woods singer “kept looking at [the fan] on the low” and seemed “shook” by the reminder of Spears, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002.

In the comment section, Twitter user @solodallamente identified himself as the fan — and uploaded a photo of himself wearing the same T-shirt and holding a Justin Timberlake mug — but didn’t reveal why he made that choice of apparel.

“Cry Me a River” — in which Timberlake sings about being betrayed by an unfaithful partner — was reportedly inspired by Spears’ alleged affair with choreographer Wade Robson during her relationship with the former ’NSync singer. According to Genius, Spears responded to the song with her 2004 track “Everytime.”

It all might be water under the bridge now, though: In recent interviews, Timberlake and Spears both said they’d be open to collaborating with each other.

