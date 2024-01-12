FanDuel Taking Free Bets On Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl ‘Kick Of Destiny 2’

FanDuel is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski to take another shot at a live Super Bowl field goal following the popularity of last year’s “Kick of Destiny” live commercial.

The “Kick of Destiny 2” will see the four-time Super Bowl champion get a chance for redemption at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, where he will attempt to make a field goal just before kickoff. Kay Adams, host of FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” will serve as commentator in front of a live audience.

Last year, Gronkowski attempted the kick from 25 yards and missed.

For this year’s attempt, bettors on the FanDuel Sportsbook app will be able to make a free Make or Miss pick on Gronk’s live Super Bowl field goal attempt. Those who make the correct pick will get a share of the $10 million in free bets.

“Last year’s Kick of Destiny campaign saw tremendous engagement from our customers as they were captivated with what would happen during our live Super Bowl commercial,” FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd said in a statement. “With the introduction of the Make or Miss free pick function and Rob’s desire for redemption, this year will be even more exciting for FanDuel customers. Rob is an authentic embodiment of the FanDuel fan — passionate, entertaining, and trailblazing — and we’re ready to make history…again.”

“I can’t lie, when I missed the Kick of Destiny during last year’s Super Bowl, it was devastating. I told the team at FanDuel I knew I could do better and needed a shot at redemption this year,” Gronkowski said. “I’m going to show America I can make that kick, even with all the pressure of doing it live in front of the entire country. No wind is going to stop me, and we’re going through the uprights this year for everyone who picks that I’m going to make the kick.”

In the first spot for a new ad campaign promoting this year’s Kick of Destiny, Gronkowski can be seen walking through the desert, “haunted by the memory of last year’s missed kick.”

Gronkowski’s new coach, Carl Weathers, believes he can make it, and as he trains harder than ever before, he’ll make new friends — and enemies, including WWE star John Cena.

“I rarely get to play the villain so I’m ready to fully embrace this role,” Cena said. “I remember watching Gronk’s kick last year and am so excited to be working with a brand like FanDuel to make this sports moment more exciting for their fans, but do I think he’s going to make it? No chance!”

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 ET on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and will air on CBS.



TMX contributed to this story.