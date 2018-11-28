Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Engaged — Here’s Why

Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are Engaged — Here’s Why (OK! Magazine)

Ryan Edwards’ Wife Confirms He’s Checked Out Of Rehab For Drug Abuse (Radar Online)

Kylie Takes Stormi To Travis Scott’s Concert: Watch Her Adorable Dancing (Star Magazine)

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Dish Out Mustache Facts in a Hilarious New Video (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!