Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't the only MVP on the field at Super Bowl 50. Throughout the big game — and the stellar halftime show from Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars — one man stood out from the rest: the hot ref.

Fans raved about the tall, muscular official online, taking note of his chiseled features and bulging biceps. He even got his own hashtag, "#HotRef," and a parody Twitter account, "@hotreferee."

Only one more second until they announce me as MVP. #hotref #sb50 #superbowl — Hot Ref (@hotreferee) February 8, 2016

According to the Today show, #HotRef is Clete Blakeman, a 51-year-old lawyer and former football player from Omaha, Nebraska. Blakeman has been officiating in the NFL since 2008, but this was his first Super Bowl as lead official. (Per Sports Illustrated, he was the alternate referee for Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.)

Blakeman was one of seven officials at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, February 7, but many viewers had eyes only for him. Check out some of the funniest reactions below!

I want to go to bed, but what if they douse #HotRef in Gatorade and I miss it? — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) February 8, 2016

I think we can all agree that whatever the outcome of the Super Bowl is #HotRef is the real MVP. — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) February 8, 2016

I'm just here for the dip, wine and #hotref — Kathryn Cord (@KathrynCord) February 8, 2016

I wish this football game would stop interrupting the #hotref — Marc (@mleblancvt) February 8, 2016

At this point in the game I'm rooting for #HotRef — Seriously Techgurl (@techgurl247) February 8, 2016

