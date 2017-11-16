Back for more! Warner Bros. revealed the first cast photo for the highly anticipated sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on Thursday, Novemebr 16, and announced the flick’s title, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The star-studded snapshot features a fully-bearded Jude Law, who will portay a young Albus Dumbledore. Fans can also catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp in full character as Gellert Grindelwald, the film’s villain. Although Depp briefly appeared at the end of the first film, he is set to star in the second installment.

The photo also debuts new cast members including Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, who fans believe is related to the iconic Harry Potter villain Bellatrix Lestrange. In the forthcoming flick, Leta is engaged to Callum Turner’s character, Thesus Scamander.

Returning to the sequel is lead Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Ezra Miller (Credence), Katherine Waterson (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein).

The Crimes of Grindelwald will pick up right where the first film left off. After the dark wizard Grindelwald is captured by the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) and Newt, Grindelwald makes good on his threat and escapes custody. He focuses on his goal of forming a legion of loyal followers committed to his goal of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to fight the forces of evil, Dumbledore recruits his former student Newt and the duo set off on a dangerous path to thwart Grindelwald’s plans.

David Yates will be directing the film, whose screenplay was written by franchise creator J.K. Rowling.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.

