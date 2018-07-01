Farrah Abraham is filing a restraining order against Drita D’Avanzo after the Mob Wives’ star threatened to “smack the f—k out” of her, Us Weekly can confirm.

The legal action, which is being handled by the Teen Mom alum’s lawyer, comes just two days after the reality stars engaged in a heated war of words on both Twitter and Instagram after Abraham posted a video referring to D’Avanzo as a “has been” and accusing her of being unprofessional.

In response, the 42-year-old entrepreneur — who was arrested in 2016 for attacking a woman in Staten Island — took aim at Abraham in a lengthy post Saturday, June 30, in which she said, “the last time someone tried to test me, they ended up putting me in jail,” and added, “I will tell you one thing, I’m not gonna closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open hand smack the f—k out of you, straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

And it didn’t end there. The following day, D’Avanzo was back at it in an Instagram video bashing Abraham.

“This will be the last time I waste my breathe on that little piglet Farrah,” D’Avanzo began an Instagram video. “She did tweet me and called me low class trash — this is coming from a girl that walks by a soda bottle and is like, ‘Hey, if I shove this up my ass, can I make a dollar?’ — and then she said I act like a criminal, which I’m not going to lie made me laugh.”

She continued: “And then she said that her lawyer would be contacting me. Um, why? Weren’t you the one who just woke up, f—king ripped off your face making a video wrecking me? Did you tell your lawyer you’re a d—k-sucker?”

D’Avanzo then reiterated the insult and concluded: “I knew you were scared to death. I just needed one video for you to start shouting 9-1-1! Help!”

The feud was sparked following a June 28 appearance the pair made in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

