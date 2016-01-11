Farrah Abraham “don’t want none” of Nicki Minaj’s music videos influencing her 6-year-old daughter, Sophia. The Teen Mom OG star, 24, recently engaged in an online feud with the Grammy-nominated rapper after Minaj, 33, called her a “c–t” while watching reruns of the MTV show.

“I'm no longer allowing Sophia to watch Nicki Minaj videos,” Abraham exclusively tells Us Weekly after the online beef made headlines on Sunday, January 10. “I’ve already had a constant battle with Sophia [over the videos]. It’s inappropriate to imitate Nicki Minaj dance moves.” Abraham also argues that Minaj’s image makes young girls “[think] they need to have big butts to be attractive.”

The MTV star went on to note that little Sophia used to be a big Minaj fan and even asked for an introduction to the Pinkprint MC.

“Sophia wanted to meet Nicki Minaj to ask if her butt was real and how she can get a big butt,” the single mother claims to Us. “It's gotten out of control. I will not support her music or videos, not after Nicki Minaj ignorantly has spoken negative and disgusting [words] about my daughter, my mother and myself.”

Abraham is referring to a clip from Teen Mom OG, which originally aired on January 4 during the show’s season premiere. In the clip, Abraham gets into a fight with her mom, Debra, who is going to take care of Sophia while she’s out of the country for work. The argument brought Debra to tears and earned Abraham a lot of negative criticism online as Sophia was filmed slapping her while she shouted at her mom.

When a fan noted to Minaj that Sophia was slapping Abraham, Minaj retorted on Twitter, writing, “she was like bitch go do some porn & leave gramma alone.”

“I will always voice when someone is out of line,” Abraham tells Us. “I will not put up with [negativity]. I’m not in porn. My sex tape was four years ago, and I've very much changed. I want nothing to do with Nicki Minaj or her family, or her tearing other women down so she can get attention by watching Teen Mom OG reruns.”

As for her tense relationship with mom Debra, Abraham noted that she’s still working hard to improve their dynamic.

“I strive to continue therapy with my mom as we will see on the current new season of Teen Mom OG,” Abraham adds. “I hope by sharing the conversation it will get others to focus on positively impacting our youth, striving for better women empowerment, respecting others and stop bullying.”

