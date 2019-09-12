



Farrah Abraham meant well when she posted a tribute video reflecting on September 11, but made a messy mistake that was met with a ton of backlash.

The Teen Mom alum, 28, documented her trip to New York City’s Freedom Tower with daughter Sophia, 10, in a clip posted to her Instagram and YouTube pages, but within seconds of the intro, Abraham refers to the tragic day as “7-Eleven.”

“In memory of September 11th , I was in 5th grade when this happened & now Sophia being in 5th grade we enjoy this experience,” Abraham wrote alongside the Instagram post.

While the rest of the video shows the mom and daughter duo exploring the site where the terrorist attacks took place 18 years ago, followers flooded the reality star’s comments section with their thoughts on her mishap.

“Unfollowing right now. The fact that she said 7-11 is disgusting. She is using this horrible moment in history to try to gain more fame and exploit her child even more. So shameful,” one wrote.

Another person added: “We’re not talking about a gas station we’re talking about one of the biggest dates in history 9/11 not 7/11.”

Some commenters pointed out Abraham’s odd usage of the word “enjoy” in her caption, while others encouraged her to delete the post entirely.

“Take this down !!! So many mistakes and insensitivity,” one shared. Another chimed in: “I dont think ‘enjoying’ the memorial is probably the best terminology. For those of us who lost people in the towers and spent that day in horror waiting for phone calls that never came, it was the opposite of enjoyable. I’m hoping you meant experienced. And to be clear, it happened on SEPTEMBER 11th, not July.”

The former MTV personality, who has not taken down the Instagram or YouTube videos, addressed the backlash in a statement to Us Weekly: “I very much said September 11 and wrote 9/11. And if there was a mistake, I’m human but we all know where my heart is. [I’m] blessed I could share my first visit with my daughter. We very much loved the experience.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!