Farrah Abraham is working on repairing her relationship with her mom, Debra, but don’t expect her to do the same with her fellow Teen Mom OG costars.

While chatting with Us Weekly ahead of her hosting duties at Las Vegas gentlemen’s club Crazy Horse III, where she’ll debut their new Back Door VIP program on August 4, Abraham, 26, told Us that she hasn’t reconciled with costar Amber Portwood following Portwood’s split from fiance Matt Baier. In fact, Abraham thinks that Portwood and her fellow MTV costars could learn a thing or two from her.

“I’m just going to stick to my own standards and I’m not going to dumb down to mediocracy,” she told Us when asked if she could repair their friendship now that Portwood’s dumped Baier. “I think a lot of the women on my show have done that and I feel bad for them.”

“I just feel like they should watch and let me be the example because otherwise, when I try to be friends with them, they like to bash me and tear down one another,” she added. “I wish them all the best. I frankly feel like I’m not here to just get married and divorced and pop out babies. I’m not about the drugs and the drinking. I’m just not about that s–t.”

Last season, Portwood and Abraham got into an explosive fight during the reunion special. Prior to that, Maci Bookout also clashed with Abraham,telling MTV producers that she refused to film if the porn star was going to be apart of their season.

As previously reported, Portwood, 27, and Baier called it quits on their engagement after getting into a series of fights documented during season 8 of Teen Mom OG. Baier, 54, lost Portwood’s trust after he offered costar Catelynn Lowell a Xanax and failed a lie detector test question about whether he had engaged in “sexual communications” with another woman.

A source recently told Us that the exes are still broken up despite going on VH1’s Couples Therapy together.

“They went their separate ways after Couples Therapy,” the source said. “The show did not reunite them.”

