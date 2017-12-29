Farrah Abraham shared a tribute to her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, on Thursday, December 28, which was the ninth anniversary of his death.

The Teen Mom star posted an Instagram photo of Underwood’s grave and captioned it: “In loving remembrance to Derek Underwood, 12/28/2008 father, son, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia.”

Abraham, 26, also shared how his death continues to affect their 8-year-old child, and revealed that Sophia was recently bullied for not having a dad. “This past year Sophia was bullied for not having a father at her old public school, I thought why would any child not understand that’s out of ones control and no one would ask for that,” she wrote. “In a world full of ignorance and wrongdoing I’m happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance.”

The Love Through Limelight author also rehashed some of her own recent issues. “This year I saw an employer longtime production and my mother try to use my loss as their gain for heartache and to act as though they cared about my health and supported the struggles of the loss of Derek I go through,” she shared. “But for years they could not let it be at peace as nothing needs to be relived.”

Abraham and her daughter are currently on vacation in Hong Kong, China, and she said her ex would’ve loved it there. “Thank you Daddy Derek for always watching over us and this year we’re at peace and happy with the loving support of family who live by this,” she wrote. “We’re in loving spirits on our Hong Kong trip as Derek would love the heights & the water of Hong Kong island as he did of his rock queries.”

A similar photo was shared on Thursday on Sophia’s Instagram, which her mom manages, of Underwood’s grave surrounded with Christmas decorations. “I love this photo from my grandpa Jerry, love the snow, Love my Daddy Derek ❤️❤️❤️ in memory of my dad,” the caption reads.

Underwood died in a car crash on December 28, 2008, just two months before his daughter was born. Abraham was not on speaking terms with him at the time of the accident, but she opened up about his death in her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.

“I got off the phone and tried to calm down, but my mind was racing. Derek was the father of the baby I was carrying inside me. He was my first love, my only true love,” she recalled of the moment she heard the bad news. “Now Derek was gone forever, and so was my happy ending.”

For his birthday on May 8, Abraham shared another Instagram photo of his grave and captioned it: “Happy Birthday Daddy Derek! We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us ❤️”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!