Fat Joe has nothing but love for his old friend and longtime collaborator Ashanti.

The “What’s Luv” singer, 53, attended the Grammy winner’s surprise baby shower on Sunday, June 30, and shared a cute snap from the lavish event via Instagram.

Joe posted a snap of himself with his wife, Lorena Cartagena, Ashanti, 43, and her husband, Nelly, posing in front of bright yellow and white balloons.

“Today we had a Baby Shower, I love you my sister I’m sooooooo happy for yall guys GOD IS GREAT @ashanti @nelly @lolamilan1,” Joe captioned the shot.

Ashanti and Nelly, 49, quietly tied the knot last year and Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple was expecting a little one in December 2023.

The mama-to-be looked radiant in a yellow crop top and long skirt, while the “Hot in Herre” rapper sported a simple black T-shirt and matching slacks.

Joe kept it cool in navy pants, dark shades and a cream patterned shirt, while his wife donned a yellow purse, pink sandals and a rose-colored romper.

The swanky bash was hosted at the Dolce & Gabbana children’s boutique in Manhattan.

In several social media clips posted by Ashtanti’s friends and family, she walked into the store and looked happily shocked by the party.

Nelly and the John Tucker Must Die actress, who dated on and off since 2003, broke up in 2013 before making their romance official with a ring in 2023.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source exclusively told Us last December, following speculation earlier that month that she was pregnant when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

While the baby will be Ashanti’s first child, Nelly is already a dad to daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

In January 2024, Joe joked that he is taking credit for getting Nelly and Ashanti back together. He claimed that the duo reunited at his Verzuz performance with Ja Rule in September 2021 in New York City.

“So the other day Ashanti FaceTimes me with Nelly,” the Terror Squad founder said on social media earlier this year. “I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid, because if it wasn’t for Verzuz when I brought Nelly out, me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and that energy connected again.”

Nelly performed at the 2021 Verzuz battle, with Ashanti also singing at the event.

The pair shared a hug after their performances.